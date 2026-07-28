Eli Lilly and Company $LLY is Rock Springs Capital Management LP's 2nd Largest Position

Rock Springs Capital Management LP decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,700 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 5.4% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rock Springs Capital Management LP's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $90,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $749,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,344.00 to $1,347.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,283.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of LLY opened at $1,197.88 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,249.45. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $1,140.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,041.08.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The business's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.03 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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