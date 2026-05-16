Eli Lilly and Company $LLY is Swedbank AB's 9th Largest Position

Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,668,951 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 115,688 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.7% of Swedbank AB's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Swedbank AB owned about 0.18% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $1,793,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,141,787,000 after buying an additional 4,332,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,087,193,000 after buying an additional 1,006,885 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 27.1% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,525,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,823,977,000 after buying an additional 964,675 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,133,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,517,059,000 after buying an additional 937,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 47.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,309,006 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,761,772,000 after buying an additional 744,868 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Eli Lilly, lifting its forecast to $36.30 per share from $36.06 and above the broader consensus of $35.80, signaling continued earnings momentum.

Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Eli Lilly, lifting its forecast to $36.30 per share from $36.06 and above the broader consensus of $35.80, signaling continued earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim recently boosted Lilly’s price target by $52 after the company’s strong first-quarter results, reinforcing the view that analysts see more upside after another blowout quarter.

Guggenheim recently boosted Lilly’s price target by $52 after the company’s strong first-quarter results, reinforcing the view that analysts see more upside after another blowout quarter. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage continues to highlight Lilly as one of the most watched stocks, with commentary pointing to its dominant position in the weight-loss drug market and ongoing bullish investor interest. Article: Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

Media coverage continues to highlight Lilly as one of the most watched stocks, with commentary pointing to its dominant position in the weight-loss drug market and ongoing bullish investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Several reports pointed to Lilly’s expanding pipeline, including new and advancing trials in ALS, GI disease, and immuno-dermatology, which adds optionality beyond its core diabetes and obesity franchises.

Several reports pointed to Lilly’s expanding pipeline, including new and advancing trials in ALS, GI disease, and immuno-dermatology, which adds optionality beyond its core diabetes and obesity franchises. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment also got a boost from headlines calling Lilly a potential bull-market leader and suggesting the stock could approach $1,100 if momentum continues. Article: Is Eli Lilly Going To $1,100?

Investor sentiment also got a boost from headlines calling Lilly a potential bull-market leader and suggesting the stock could approach $1,100 if momentum continues. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly and UNICEF announced a $50 million partnership tied to the company’s 150th anniversary, which may help its ESG profile and public image, but the direct earnings impact appears limited in the near term.

Lilly and UNICEF announced a $50 million partnership tied to the company’s 150th anniversary, which may help its ESG profile and public image, but the direct earnings impact appears limited in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles were mainly awareness pieces or broad market commentary rather than company-specific catalysts, so they are unlikely to be major stock drivers on their own.

Some articles were mainly awareness pieces or broad market commentary rather than company-specific catalysts, so they are unlikely to be major stock drivers on their own. Negative Sentiment: Broader market commentary warned that the S&P 500 may be due for a correction, which could create short-term pressure on high-multiple growth stocks like Lilly if risk appetite fades.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,005.20 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,133.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $939.88 and a 200-day moving average of $997.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,300.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,218.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here