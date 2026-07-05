Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Position Boosted by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,542 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 130,006 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.7% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $316,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,976,634,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock worth $19,141,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,008 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46,191.3% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 4,047,245 shares of the company's stock worth $4,047,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038,502 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 876.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 2,375,050 shares of the company's stock worth $2,552,419,000 after buying an additional 2,131,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,910,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,024,022,000 after buying an additional 1,432,069 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,235.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of LLY opened at $1,208.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,065.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1,028.14. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,238.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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