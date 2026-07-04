Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Position Raised by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,579 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 3.3% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $106,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Maseco LLP boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 466.7% in the first quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 34 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,235.07.

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Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,208.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,065.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1,028.14. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,238.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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