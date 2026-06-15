Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,666 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 67,263 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $180,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,137.01 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $998.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,016.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,182.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Leerink Partners set a $1,119.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,227.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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