Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 195.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,445,921 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 956,191 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.8% of Corient Private Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $1,553,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock worth $88,087,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,361,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,002,744,000 after acquiring an additional 635,358 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,141,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,593,019 shares of the company's stock worth $16,757,510,000 after purchasing an additional 407,166 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,750 shares of the company's stock worth $16,154,619,000 after purchasing an additional 61,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,227.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,098.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,182.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,013.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,016.84.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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