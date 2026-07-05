Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Acquired by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 106.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,234 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,749 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.9% of Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $38,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sharp Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sharp Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company's stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 2,590 shares of the company's stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company's stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. now owns 35,460 shares of the company's stock worth $32,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blue Capital Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the company's stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,208.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,065.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1,028.14.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,283.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,235.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

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Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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