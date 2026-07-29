Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Acquired by Opal Capital LLC

Opal Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 1,005.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,230 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.2% of Opal Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Opal Capital LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $12,976,634,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46,191.3% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 4,047,245 shares of the company's stock worth $4,047,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038,502 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 876.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 2,375,050 shares of the company's stock worth $2,552,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,734 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 321.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,963,490 shares of the company's stock worth $1,805,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,910,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,024,022,000 after buying an additional 1,432,069 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,222.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $1,144.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,041.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,249.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,283.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

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Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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