Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Acquired by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,868 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 0.8% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $132,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 47 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $987.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,133.95. The company's fifty day moving average is $945.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $989.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat-and-raise — Lilly reported a heavy upside quarter (revenue and EPS well above estimates) and raised FY guidance, a core catalyst for investor confidence and the April rally. Read More.

Q1 beat-and-raise — Lilly reported a heavy upside quarter (revenue and EPS well above estimates) and raised FY guidance, a core catalyst for investor confidence and the April rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Major manufacturing commitment — Lilly announced an additional $4.5B in Indiana capital investment, bringing total state commitments since 2020 to over $21B; this expands API and genetic‑medicine capacity to support GLP‑1 and future launches. Read More.

Major manufacturing commitment — Lilly announced an additional $4.5B in Indiana capital investment, bringing total state commitments since 2020 to over $21B; this expands API and genetic‑medicine capacity to support GLP‑1 and future launches. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Oral GLP‑1 (Foundayo) early traction — Foundayo is seeing strong early uptake, expanding prescriber breadth and payer access, which supports sustained revenue growth beyond injectable GLP‑1s. Read More.

Oral GLP‑1 (Foundayo) early traction — Foundayo is seeing strong early uptake, expanding prescriber breadth and payer access, which supports sustained revenue growth beyond injectable GLP‑1s. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Durable immunology data — Omvoh (mirikizumab) shows multi‑year disease clearance in ulcerative colitis, reinforcing long‑term commercial potential in immunology. Read More.

Durable immunology data — Omvoh (mirikizumab) shows multi‑year disease clearance in ulcerative colitis, reinforcing long‑term commercial potential in immunology. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Guggenheim reiterated a Buy and set a ~20% price target upside, signaling continued dealer/analyst conviction. Read More.

Analyst support — Guggenheim reiterated a Buy and set a ~20% price target upside, signaling continued dealer/analyst conviction. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Planned bond issuance chatter — Market reports mention Lilly exploring an ~$8B bond sale to fund M&A/expansion; that raises financing activity but details & uses remain unclear. Read More.

Planned bond issuance chatter — Market reports mention Lilly exploring an ~$8B bond sale to fund M&A/expansion; that raises financing activity but details & uses remain unclear. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: International market importance — WSJ notes that global demand (outside the U.S.) is a fast‑growing, underappreciated driver for weight‑loss drugs for both Lilly and peers, implying upside beyond U.S. dynamics. Read More.

International market importance — WSJ notes that global demand (outside the U.S.) is a fast‑growing, underappreciated driver for weight‑loss drugs for both Lilly and peers, implying upside beyond U.S. dynamics. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Intensifying competition from Novo Nordisk — Novo’s recent pill launch and guidance raise suggest faster uptake and pricing pressure in the oral GLP‑1 market, a direct headwind to Lilly’s market share and margins. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. Zacks Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,344.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,217.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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