Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Bought by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,242 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 58,320 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $237,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $749,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. Leerink Partners set a $1,119.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,285.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,227.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,137.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company's 50-day moving average price is $998.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,016.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,182.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. Eli Lilly and Company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

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