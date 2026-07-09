Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Bought by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,057 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.2% of Lmcg Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lmcg Investments LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $19,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,789,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock worth $32,365,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $754,000. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 2,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan and RBC both raised their price targets on Eli Lilly, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that the company still has meaningful upside despite its rich valuation.

JPMorgan and RBC both raised their price targets on Eli Lilly, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that the company still has meaningful upside despite its rich valuation. Positive Sentiment: LLY received another boost after its eczema treatment was approved in Canada, adding to the company’s growing non-obesity pipeline and supporting the bull case beyond weight-loss drugs. Article Title

LLY received another boost after its eczema treatment was approved in Canada, adding to the company’s growing non-obesity pipeline and supporting the bull case beyond weight-loss drugs. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Eli Lilly’s strong GLP-1 and obesity momentum, noting record highs and ongoing investor enthusiasm around Mounjaro, Zepbound, and the broader obesity market.

Several articles highlighted Eli Lilly’s strong GLP-1 and obesity momentum, noting record highs and ongoing investor enthusiasm around Mounjaro, Zepbound, and the broader obesity market. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary pieces asked whether it is “too late” to buy LLY and whether the stock is too expensive, but these were largely opinion-driven and did not change the underlying business outlook.

Commentary pieces asked whether it is “too late” to buy LLY and whether the stock is too expensive, but these were largely opinion-driven and did not change the underlying business outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Healthcare stocks were broadly weaker late in the day, which may have added some sector-level drag on LLY even as company-specific news remained constructive. Article Title

Healthcare stocks were broadly weaker late in the day, which may have added some sector-level drag on LLY even as company-specific news remained constructive. Negative Sentiment: Tampa General filed suit against Eli Lilly over pulled 340B discounts, creating a regulatory/legal overhang that could raise investor concerns about drug pricing and hospital reimbursement disputes. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,344.00 to $1,347.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,255.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.4%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,218.76 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $1,085.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,031.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,249.45. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.Eli Lilly and Company's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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