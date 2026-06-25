Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Bought by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,544 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 17.1% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the company's stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,723 shares of the company's stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company's stock worth $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company's stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchyra Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Anchyra Partners LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,115.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,182.73. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $1,026.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,018.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,230.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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