Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,620 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,222.61 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $1,144.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,041.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,249.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,281.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,235.00 to $1,273.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,283.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,283.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here