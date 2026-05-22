Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 92.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,762 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,217 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $36,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plan A Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Plan A Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the company's stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,260.00 to $1,283.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,219.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Retatrutide delivered highly competitive Phase 3 obesity results, with meaningful weight loss that could support a future regulatory filing and expand Lilly’s already dominant obesity portfolio.

Retatrutide delivered highly competitive Phase 3 obesity results, with meaningful weight loss that could support a future regulatory filing and expand Lilly’s already dominant obesity portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Lilly said it will showcase a broad oncology pipeline at ASCO, including Retevmo, Verzenio, and new data from programs in lung, breast, and blood cancers, highlighting more than just obesity-related growth.

Lilly said it will showcase a broad oncology pipeline at ASCO, including Retevmo, Verzenio, and new data from programs in lung, breast, and blood cancers, highlighting more than just obesity-related growth. Positive Sentiment: The company agreed to buy Engage Biologics for up to $202 million, adding non-viral DNA delivery technology and extending its push into genetic medicines beyond obesity.

The company agreed to buy Engage Biologics for up to $202 million, adding non-viral DNA delivery technology and extending its push into genetic medicines beyond obesity. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage remain upbeat on Lilly’s growth story, pointing to strong demand for Mounjaro, Zepbound, and Foundayo and continued upside in the stock.

Analysts and media coverage remain upbeat on Lilly’s growth story, pointing to strong demand for Mounjaro, Zepbound, and Foundayo and continued upside in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly also completed an $8.9 billion debt offering, which supports funding for acquisitions and R&D but may modestly increase leverage.

Lilly also completed an $8.9 billion debt offering, which supports funding for acquisitions and R&D but may modestly increase leverage. Negative Sentiment: The company disclosed a lawsuit alleging a Trulicity rebate-fraud scheme that cost more than $200 million, a legal overhang that could weigh on sentiment if it develops further.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,041.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $981.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $941.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,003.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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