Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,478 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $23,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company's stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,739,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,138.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $989.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,015.14. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,182.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,183.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,283.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,227.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA approved extended every-8-weeks maintenance dosing for EBGLYSS, improving convenience and potentially boosting adoption in Lilly’s dermatology business.

The FDA approved extended every-8-weeks maintenance dosing for EBGLYSS, improving convenience and potentially boosting adoption in Lilly’s dermatology business. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that Lilly is still viewed as the leader in the fast-growing obesity-drug market, even as rivals rush into the space, reinforcing confidence in its competitive moat. Focus: Lilly stays ahead of the pack as rivals jump on obesity drug bandwagon

Reuters reported that Lilly is still viewed as the leader in the fast-growing obesity-drug market, even as rivals rush into the space, reinforcing confidence in its competitive moat. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also highlighted positive Phase 3 data for retatrutide and favorable Foundayo (orforglipron) weight-loss results, keeping investor enthusiasm high around Lilly’s obesity pipeline.

Recent coverage also highlighted positive Phase 3 data for retatrutide and favorable Foundayo (orforglipron) weight-loss results, keeping investor enthusiasm high around Lilly’s obesity pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies raised its price target on LLY to $1,350 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s runway. Is Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) One of the 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to D. E. Shaw?

Jefferies raised its price target on LLY to $1,350 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s runway. Positive Sentiment: Lilly also announced a new Alzheimer’s collaboration with AlzeCure, expanding its neuroscience pipeline and adding another potential long-term growth opportunity.

Lilly also announced a new Alzheimer’s collaboration with AlzeCure, expanding its neuroscience pipeline and adding another potential long-term growth opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles were commentary pieces or portfolio lists that reinforce Lilly’s reputation as a high-quality defensive growth name, but they do not add materially new fundamental information.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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