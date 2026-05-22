Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 95.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,607 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,392,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock worth $29,789,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock worth $32,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock worth $33,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Retatrutide, Lilly’s next-generation obesity drug, delivered strong Phase 3 results, with patients losing up to 28.3% of body weight over 80 weeks and as much as 30.3% over 104 weeks in an extension study. The data strengthens the drug’s commercial outlook and supports expectations for a future regulatory filing. Article Title

Retatrutide, Lilly’s next-generation obesity drug, delivered strong Phase 3 results, with patients losing up to 28.3% of body weight over 80 weeks and as much as 30.3% over 104 weeks in an extension study. The data strengthens the drug’s commercial outlook and supports expectations for a future regulatory filing. Positive Sentiment: The company said retatrutide produced “meaningful” weight loss and appears to be a potential blockbuster in the fast-growing obesity market, adding to momentum behind Lilly’s already-strong GLP-1 franchise. Article Title

The company said retatrutide produced “meaningful” weight loss and appears to be a potential blockbuster in the fast-growing obesity market, adding to momentum behind Lilly’s already-strong GLP-1 franchise. Positive Sentiment: Lilly also announced a broad oncology showcase for the 2026 ASCO meeting, including Phase 3 data for Retevmo and Verzenio, plus updates from its acquired Kelonia Therapeutics and other cancer programs. That highlights pipeline breadth beyond obesity and could support longer-term growth expectations. Article Title

Lilly also announced a broad oncology showcase for the 2026 ASCO meeting, including Phase 3 data for Retevmo and Verzenio, plus updates from its acquired Kelonia Therapeutics and other cancer programs. That highlights pipeline breadth beyond obesity and could support longer-term growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Several commentary pieces also argued that Lilly’s booming GLP-1 and obesity portfolio, including Mounjaro, Zepbound and Foundayo, keeps its growth story intact and may leave the stock with more upside.

Several commentary pieces also argued that Lilly’s booming GLP-1 and obesity portfolio, including Mounjaro, Zepbound and Foundayo, keeps its growth story intact and may leave the stock with more upside. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly completed the acquisition of Engage Biologics for up to $202 million, adding non-viral DNA delivery technology to its genetic medicine platform. The deal is strategically constructive, but likely too small to move earnings near term. Article Title

Lilly completed the acquisition of Engage Biologics for up to $202 million, adding non-viral DNA delivery technology to its genetic medicine platform. The deal is strategically constructive, but likely too small to move earnings near term. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly also raised $8.9 billion in debt, which increases financial flexibility for pipeline expansion and acquisitions, though it adds leverage. Article Title

Lilly also raised $8.9 billion in debt, which increases financial flexibility for pipeline expansion and acquisitions, though it adds leverage. Negative Sentiment: One legal headline noted a lawsuit alleging a Trulicity rebate fraud scheme that cost Lilly more than $200 million. While not the main driver today, it could create some overhang if litigation expands. Article Title

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.3%

LLY stock opened at $1,041.89 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,133.95. The business's 50-day moving average is $941.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1,003.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $981.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Freedom Capital raised Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,183.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,219.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here