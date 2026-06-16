Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 88.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,045 shares of the company's stock after selling 52,097 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.0% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. South Plains Financial Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company's stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. MLP3 LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 152,051 shares of the company's stock valued at $163,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 663,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $713,610,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,227.74.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $1,130.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business's 50 day moving average is $1,002.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,016.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,182.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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