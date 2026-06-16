Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,026 shares of the company's stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 2.5% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,130.12 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,182.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,002.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,016.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,285.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,227.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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