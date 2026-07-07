Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,096 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,529 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.5% of Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $137,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Maseco LLP grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 466.7% in the first quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 34 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $39.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,239.06. The company's stock had a trading volume of 946,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,417. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,065.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,027.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,249.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,243.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan lifted its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,400 and kept an Overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Benzinga

JPMorgan lifted its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,400 and kept an Overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to highlight Lilly’s leadership in GLP-1 obesity and diabetes drugs, which remain the main driver of revenue and investor enthusiasm.

Recent commentary continues to highlight Lilly’s leadership in GLP-1 obesity and diabetes drugs, which remain the main driver of revenue and investor enthusiasm. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage notes Lilly’s strong long-term growth case, with some analysts and market commentary pointing to sustained demand from its key drugs and pipeline expansion. Article

Media coverage notes Lilly’s strong long-term growth case, with some analysts and market commentary pointing to sustained demand from its key drugs and pipeline expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly also announced a new R&D collaboration with Abbisko and transferred China commercial rights for Verzenios to Innovent, reflecting ongoing portfolio and regional strategy adjustments. Yahoo Finance

Lilly also announced a new R&D collaboration with Abbisko and transferred China commercial rights for Verzenios to Innovent, reflecting ongoing portfolio and regional strategy adjustments. Negative Sentiment: Some recent coverage pointed to regulatory and drug-pricing policy concerns as a headwind, and the stock also slipped in the prior session, suggesting investors are still balancing optimism with policy risk. Yahoo Finance

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

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