Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stake Raised by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,592 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.8% of Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $23,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Maseco LLP raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 466.7% in the first quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 34 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $1,208.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,238.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,065.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,028.14.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,183.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,235.07.

View Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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