Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stake Reduced by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 927 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,127.62 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business's fifty day moving average is $1,030.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1,019.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,285.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,283.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,235.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Eli Lilly announced a new Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program that could broaden access for eligible Medicare Part D patients to its weight-management drugs, including Foundayo (orforglipron) and Zepbound. That could expand the addressable market for Lilly’s obesity franchise starting July 1. Article link

Eli Lilly announced a new Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program that could broaden access for eligible Medicare Part D patients to its weight-management drugs, including Foundayo (orforglipron) and Zepbound. That could expand the addressable market for Lilly’s obesity franchise starting July 1. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that Lilly’s orforglipron obesity/diabetes pill could launch in China as soon as later this year, which would open another large international market for a key growth product. Article link

Reuters reported that Lilly’s orforglipron obesity/diabetes pill could launch in China as soon as later this year, which would open another large international market for a key growth product. Positive Sentiment: Lilly completed its acquisition of Centessa Pharmaceuticals, adding orexin receptor 2 assets aimed at narcolepsy and other sleep-wake disorders, which strengthens its pipeline beyond obesity. Article link

Lilly completed its acquisition of Centessa Pharmaceuticals, adding orexin receptor 2 assets aimed at narcolepsy and other sleep-wake disorders, which strengthens its pipeline beyond obesity. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Lilly’s new research pact with Abbisko Therapeutics, a collaboration that could be worth up to $1.9 billion and further expands Lilly’s R&D pipeline. Article link

Multiple reports highlighted Lilly’s new research pact with Abbisko Therapeutics, a collaboration that could be worth up to $1.9 billion and further expands Lilly’s R&D pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces continue to frame Lilly as a top healthcare and dividend-stock name, reflecting constructive investor sentiment rather than a fresh fundamental catalyst. Article link

Several market commentary pieces continue to frame Lilly as a top healthcare and dividend-stock name, reflecting constructive investor sentiment rather than a fresh fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Health-care sector strength also helped the backdrop, with the NYSE Healthcare Index higher in late trading. Article link

Health-care sector strength also helped the backdrop, with the NYSE Healthcare Index higher in late trading. Negative Sentiment: There is some regulatory and pricing controversy around Lilly’s obesity-drug access and hospital discount policies, which could keep pressure on sentiment if it escalates. Article link

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here