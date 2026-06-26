Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stake Trimmed by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% in the first quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company's stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company's stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the company's stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company's stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Eli Lilly announced a new Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program that could broaden access for eligible Medicare Part D patients to its weight-management drugs, including Foundayo (orforglipron) and Zepbound. That could expand the addressable market for Lilly’s obesity franchise starting July 1. Article link

Eli Lilly announced a new Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program that could broaden access for eligible Medicare Part D patients to its weight-management drugs, including Foundayo (orforglipron) and Zepbound. That could expand the addressable market for Lilly’s obesity franchise starting July 1. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that Lilly’s orforglipron obesity/diabetes pill could launch in China as soon as later this year, which would open another large international market for a key growth product. Article link

Reuters reported that Lilly’s orforglipron obesity/diabetes pill could launch in China as soon as later this year, which would open another large international market for a key growth product. Positive Sentiment: Lilly completed its acquisition of Centessa Pharmaceuticals, adding orexin receptor 2 assets aimed at narcolepsy and other sleep-wake disorders, which strengthens its pipeline beyond obesity. Article link

Lilly completed its acquisition of Centessa Pharmaceuticals, adding orexin receptor 2 assets aimed at narcolepsy and other sleep-wake disorders, which strengthens its pipeline beyond obesity. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Lilly’s new research pact with Abbisko Therapeutics, a collaboration that could be worth up to $1.9 billion and further expands Lilly’s R&D pipeline. Article link

Multiple reports highlighted Lilly’s new research pact with Abbisko Therapeutics, a collaboration that could be worth up to $1.9 billion and further expands Lilly’s R&D pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces continue to frame Lilly as a top healthcare and dividend-stock name, reflecting constructive investor sentiment rather than a fresh fundamental catalyst. Article link

Several market commentary pieces continue to frame Lilly as a top healthcare and dividend-stock name, reflecting constructive investor sentiment rather than a fresh fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Health-care sector strength also helped the backdrop, with the NYSE Healthcare Index higher in late trading. Article link

Health-care sector strength also helped the backdrop, with the NYSE Healthcare Index higher in late trading. Negative Sentiment: There is some regulatory and pricing controversy around Lilly’s obesity-drug access and hospital discount policies, which could keep pressure on sentiment if it escalates. Article link

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,127.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,182.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,030.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,019.65.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,183.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,235.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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