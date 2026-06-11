Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stock Holdings Trimmed by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,904 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.3% of Metis Global Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Metis Global Partners LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $53,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,789,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,227.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA approved extended every-8-weeks maintenance dosing for EBGLYSS, improving convenience and potentially boosting adoption in Lilly’s dermatology business.

The FDA approved extended every-8-weeks maintenance dosing for EBGLYSS, improving convenience and potentially boosting adoption in Lilly’s dermatology business. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that Lilly is still viewed as the leader in the fast-growing obesity-drug market, even as rivals rush into the space, reinforcing confidence in its competitive moat. Focus: Lilly stays ahead of the pack as rivals jump on obesity drug bandwagon

Reuters reported that Lilly is still viewed as the leader in the fast-growing obesity-drug market, even as rivals rush into the space, reinforcing confidence in its competitive moat. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also highlighted positive Phase 3 data for retatrutide and favorable Foundayo (orforglipron) weight-loss results, keeping investor enthusiasm high around Lilly’s obesity pipeline.

Recent coverage also highlighted positive Phase 3 data for retatrutide and favorable Foundayo (orforglipron) weight-loss results, keeping investor enthusiasm high around Lilly’s obesity pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies raised its price target on LLY to $1,350 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s runway. Is Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) One of the 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to D. E. Shaw?

Jefferies raised its price target on LLY to $1,350 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s runway. Positive Sentiment: Lilly also announced a new Alzheimer’s collaboration with AlzeCure, expanding its neuroscience pipeline and adding another potential long-term growth opportunity.

Lilly also announced a new Alzheimer’s collaboration with AlzeCure, expanding its neuroscience pipeline and adding another potential long-term growth opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles were commentary pieces or portfolio lists that reinforce Lilly’s reputation as a high-quality defensive growth name, but they do not add materially new fundamental information.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,138.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $989.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,015.14. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,182.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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