Elite Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Elite Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,572 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000. Caterpillar accounts for about 0.6% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 82.1% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar’s stock has approximately doubled over the past year. Investors have been encouraged by strong operating momentum and expectations that demand from data-center construction and related infrastructure spending could support future equipment sales. Caterpillar Stock Is Up 100% in a Year

Caterpillar’s stock has approximately doubled over the past year. Investors have been encouraged by strong operating momentum and expectations that demand from data-center construction and related infrastructure spending could support future equipment sales. Positive Sentiment: The company’s most recent earnings report provided a fundamental backdrop for the rally: Caterpillar exceeded analysts’ quarterly earnings and revenue estimates, while revenue increased 22.2% year over year. This suggests strong demand and operating leverage, although investors may now require continued earnings growth to justify the elevated share price.

The company’s most recent earnings report provided a fundamental backdrop for the rally: Caterpillar exceeded analysts’ quarterly earnings and revenue estimates, while revenue increased 22.2% year over year. This suggests strong demand and operating leverage, although investors may now require continued earnings growth to justify the elevated share price. Neutral Sentiment: Caterpillar has become a highly watched or “trending” stock on Zacks, increasing visibility among investors. However, heightened attention can contribute to greater trading volatility and does not itself change the company’s earnings outlook. Caterpillar Is a Trending Stock

Caterpillar has become a highly watched or “trending” stock on Zacks, increasing visibility among investors. However, heightened attention can contribute to greater trading volatility and does not itself change the company’s earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group Bank AG downgraded Caterpillar from “buy” to “hold.” The change likely reflects caution after the substantial run-up, with investors potentially reassessing risk-reward prospects at a historically high valuation. Finviz Caterpillar Listing

Erste Group Bank AG downgraded Caterpillar from “buy” to “hold.” The change likely reflects caution after the substantial run-up, with investors potentially reassessing risk-reward prospects at a historically high valuation. Negative Sentiment: Investor Michael Burry’s reported short position in Caterpillar benefited during the July pullback, highlighting the presence of bearish positioning. The stock’s roughly 100% annual gain, elevated price-to-earnings ratio and recent decline make profit-taking and volatility risks more significant. Michael Burry’s Short Bets on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $873.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $929.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $807.20. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.46 and a 52-week high of $1,073.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.87 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Caterpillar's payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $1,043.00 to $1,218.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $1,050.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $980.57.

Get Our Latest Report on Caterpillar

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 360 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $906.00, for a total value of $326,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 530 shares in the company, valued at $480,180. This represents a 40.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total value of $11,444,205.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,825 shares in the company, valued at $45,236,615.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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