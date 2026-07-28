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Elite Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Royal Bank Of Canada logo with Finance background
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Elite Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY - Free Report) TSE: RY in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,416 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,244,000. Royal Bank Of Canada comprises 1.7% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP boosted its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 355.0% in the 1st quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company's stock.

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $209.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.80. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 1 year low of $127.38 and a 1 year high of $218.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY - Get Free Report) TSE: RY last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Royal Bank Of Canada's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Royal Bank Of Canada's previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. Royal Bank Of Canada's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Argus set a $225.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank Of Canada presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RY

Royal Bank Of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada NYSE: RY is a diversified financial services company and one of Canada's largest banks. Founded in 1864 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the firm is now headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional clients through a network of branches, digital platforms and international offices.

RBC operates across several principal business segments including personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance, investor and treasury services, capital markets, and global asset management.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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