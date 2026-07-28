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Elmind Capital LP Makes New Investment in DBV Technologies S.A. $DBVT

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
DBV Technologies logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Elmind Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 265,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,536,000. DBV Technologies accounts for about 1.6% of Elmind Capital LP's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Elmind Capital LP owned about 0.45% of DBV Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MPM Bioimpact LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,649,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $9,659,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $9,315,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company's stock.

DBV Technologies Trading Up 2.0%

DBV Technologies stock opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. DBV Technologies S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of -0.95. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.29.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.48). DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,506.53% and a negative return on equity of 119.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Research analysts forecast that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DBV Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing immunotherapies for allergic diseases. The company specializes in epicutaneous immunotherapy, leveraging its proprietary Viaskin platform to deliver biologically active compounds across intact skin without needles or injections. Through this approach, DBV aims to modulate patients’ immune response to specific allergens, offering a potentially safer and more convenient alternative to traditional therapies.

The company’s lead product candidate, Viaskin Peanut, is designed for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adolescents.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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