Elmind Capital LP Purchases 4,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Elmind Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics makes up approximately 2.5% of Elmind Capital LP's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Elmind Capital LP's holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $8,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 426.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.58, for a total transaction of $5,785,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,921,276.08. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 493,833 shares of company stock valued at $275,841,047 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $685.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $648.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UTHR

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $527.94 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $547.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.86. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52 week low of $272.12 and a 52 week high of $609.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($1.18). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 40.62%.The business had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $797.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.63 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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