Elmind Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Liquidia Corporation $LQDA

Elmind Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 90,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,104,000. Liquidia accounts for approximately 0.9% of Elmind Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Elmind Capital LP owned 0.10% of Liquidia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Liquidia during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Liquidia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Liquidia by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Liquidia Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $68.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 490.39 and a beta of 0.58. Liquidia Corporation has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.76.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $132.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $119.44 million. Liquidia had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 46.82%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4187.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Liquidia Corporation will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $12,782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 716,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,779,436.01. The trade was a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 139,390 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $5,595,114.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 353,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,183,709.84. The trade was a 28.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,282,894 shares of company stock valued at $128,344,713 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LQDA. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer set a $75.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, June 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Liquidia from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Liquidia

Liquidia Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company's lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA - Free Report).

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