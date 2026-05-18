Elyxium Wealth LLC Invests $3.67 Billion in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,419,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,666,459,000. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for about 54.3% of Elyxium Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Elyxium Wealth LLC owned 6.79% of IDEXX Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,962,025 shares of the company's stock worth $6,364,638,000 after buying an additional 86,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 41.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,056,680 shares of the company's stock worth $1,313,992,000 after buying an additional 605,290 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 63,503.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,444,445 shares of the company's stock worth $977,210,000 after buying an additional 1,442,174 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 14.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,320,263 shares of the company's stock worth $843,503,000 after buying an additional 161,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,315,722 shares of the company's stock worth $840,638,000 after buying an additional 187,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company's stock.

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IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $528.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $496.61 and a 12 month high of $769.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $572.08 and a 200-day moving average of $645.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.58.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 70.87% and a net margin of 24.63%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,693 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.54, for a total transaction of $1,781,527.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,163,984.46. This represents a 11.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 5,371 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.38, for a total value of $3,369,657.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,963,334.34. This represents a 29.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 34,612 shares of company stock valued at $22,525,070 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $730.00 to $640.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $751.00.

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About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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