EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Shares Acquired by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd's holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,636 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,463,760,000 after acquiring an additional 798,975 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,852,991 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,203,592,000 after acquiring an additional 244,494 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 949,360 shares of the construction company's stock worth $572,351,000 after acquiring an additional 311,474 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 132,234.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669,611 shares of the construction company's stock worth $409,661,000 after acquiring an additional 669,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 627,507 shares of the construction company's stock worth $405,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total transaction of $603,632.25. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,770,242.32. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total value of $1,851,560.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,149 shares in the company, valued at $9,395,741.22. This represents a 16.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $34,416,471 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $799.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE EME opened at $848.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.17. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $450.68 and a 52-week high of $951.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $816.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $726.47.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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