EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Shares Sold by Baer Investment Advisory LLC

Baer Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 93.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 7,855 shares during the quarter. Baer Investment Advisory LLC's holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EME. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the construction company's stock worth $12,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,271 shares of the construction company's stock worth $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $950,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,269 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,123.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $871.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EME

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $774.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $854.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $769.21. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.25 and a 1-year high of $951.96. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.13.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. EMCOR Group's revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is 5.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total transaction of $603,632.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,770,242.32. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total value of $5,014,854.38. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,211,141.25. The trade was a 26.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,466 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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