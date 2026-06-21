EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,469 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 29,173 shares during the period. EMCOR Group comprises 0.8% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.22% of EMCOR Group worth $71,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 55 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other EMCOR Group news, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total value of $685,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,550,199.51. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total transaction of $603,632.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,242.32. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 10,027 shares of company stock worth $8,957,466 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $837.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.16 and a 1-year high of $951.96. The business's fifty day moving average price is $852.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $755.25.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EME. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,123.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $871.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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