Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 70.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,853 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 79,125 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.08% of EMCOR Group worth $25,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EME. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth about $269,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,186 shares of the construction company's stock worth $31,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,636,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company's stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 68.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $885.00 to $795.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $918.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson set a $1,047.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $799.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $891.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME stock opened at $629.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.16. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $579.47 and a one year high of $951.96. The company's 50-day moving average is $703.70 and its 200 day moving average is $773.65.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.37 by $1.23. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.57 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 34.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 29th that allows the company to buy back $500 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.62%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc. is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction and facilities services, serving commercial, industrial, institutional and government customers. The company is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, and traces its origins to 1994. Its construction work includes the design, installation and modernization of building systems such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning, electrical power, plumbing, fire protection, building controls and security systems. EMCOR also supports specialized projects, including data centers and energy infrastructure.

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