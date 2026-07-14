Emerald Advisers LLC Has $13.32 Million Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. $COLL

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL - Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,752 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after selling 226,592 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.24% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $13,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 16,152.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 28,913 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $686,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $3,185,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $463,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COLL

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average of $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $50.79.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.24. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 95.18%. The firm had revenue of $193.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of products for pain management and opioid dependence. The company's core expertise lies in its DETERx microsphere technology, a platform designed to provide extended-release delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients while deterring manipulation for unintended routes of abuse.

The company's principal marketed products include Xtampza® ER (extended-release oxycodone), which received approval from the U.S.

See Also

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