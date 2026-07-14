Emerald Advisers LLC Has $42.60 Million Stake in LivaNova PLC $LIVN

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN - Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,207 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,741 shares during the period. LivaNova comprises about 1.3% of Emerald Advisers LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.22% of LivaNova worth $42,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $970,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in LivaNova during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,830,000. Finally, F m Investments LLC grew its stake in LivaNova by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 114,458 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 36,543 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at LivaNova

In related news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $136,350.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $547,521. The trade was a 19.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LIVN. Mizuho boosted their price target on LivaNova from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Freedom Capital raised LivaNova to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of LivaNova from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LivaNova

LivaNova Trading Up 0.5%

LivaNova stock opened at $82.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.33. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $85.27.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. LivaNova had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.48%.The firm had revenue of $362.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. LivaNova has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. Analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures products and therapies for the cardiac surgery and neuromodulation markets. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and Houston, Texas, LivaNova serves hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers in more than 100 countries. The company's primary focus lies in advancing patient care through innovations in heart–lung bypass, cardiac preservation, circulatory support and neurostimulation therapies.

The Cardiac Surgery business unit offers a comprehensive portfolio of products used in cardiopulmonary bypass procedures, including oxygenators, heart–lung machines, arterial filters, cannulae and sutureless heart valves.

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