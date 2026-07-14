Emerald Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. $QTWO

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO - Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,580 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 101,090 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.51% of Q2 worth $15,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QTWO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Q2 by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,033 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 537,717 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,023,000 after purchasing an additional 95,440 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 186,318 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $14,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 592.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 630 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period.

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Q2 Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.33. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $92.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average of $52.94.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Q2 had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $216.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on QTWO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Q2 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Q2 from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Q2 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $73.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QTWO

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company's core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2's platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

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