Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 32,005 Shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,687 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,005 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.87% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure worth $33,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 344.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 363.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company's stock.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Down 5.8%

SEI opened at $67.41 on Tuesday. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $86.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company's 50-day moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day moving average is $62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $196.24 million during the quarter. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Research analysts expect that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $71.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solaris Energy Infrastructure has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.25.

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Insider Transactions at Solaris Energy Infrastructure

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 2,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $149,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ray N. Walker, Jr. sold 56,841 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $4,098,804.51. Following the sale, the director owned 5,760 shares in the company, valued at $415,353.60. This trade represents a 90.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,099,593 shares of company stock worth $297,782,099. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

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