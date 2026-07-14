Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 123,040 Shares of LendingClub Corporation $LC

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC - Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,631 shares of the credit services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 123,040 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.61% of LendingClub worth $10,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LC. Comerica Bank raised its stake in LendingClub by 6,520.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,232 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 71,141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LendingClub by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,697,333 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $221,547,000 after purchasing an additional 516,542 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in LendingClub by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 709,206 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $13,432,000 after buying an additional 419,417 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,718,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 327,727 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 63,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 204,977 shares in the company, valued at $3,894,563. This represents a 22.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Jordan Cheng sold 5,500 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $96,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 108,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,972.04. This trade represents a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,750 shares of company stock worth $2,183,691. Insiders own 3.19% of the company's stock.

LendingClub Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.98. The company's fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average is $17.14. LendingClub Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $21.67.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. LendingClub had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $252.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. LendingClub has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.800 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub Corporation will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LC shares. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and set a $22.50 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LendingClub

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace that connects borrowers seeking personal and small business credit with individual and institutional investors. The platform leverages technology to streamline the loan application and underwriting process, offering unsecured personal loans, auto refinancing, and small business loans. In addition to lending products, LendingClub provides high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking charter, following its acquisition of Radius Bank in 2021.

Founded in 2006 by Renaud Laplanche, LendingClub pioneered peer-to-peer lending in the United States, helping to democratize access to credit and investment opportunities.

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