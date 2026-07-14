Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 20,316 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT - Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,260 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,316 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.42% of Boot Barn worth $18,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Danske Bank A S grew its stake in Boot Barn by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 300 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 702.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

NYSE BOOT opened at $164.46 on Tuesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $133.18 and a one year high of $210.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.69. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $162.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.32.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $538.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $531.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company's revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Boot Barn has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.620-1.710 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.210-8.640 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $224.00 to $206.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $244.00 to $225.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boot Barn from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Boot Barn from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $226.92.

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Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company operates full-price and outlet retail stores under the Boot Barn and BootBarn.com brands, offering a wide assortment of cowboy boots, work boots, casual and fashion footwear, western and work apparel, hats, belts and related accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar network, Boot Barn maintains an e-commerce platform to serve customers seeking ranch-and-rodeo style clothing and rugged workwear from coast to coast.

Founded in 1978 in Southern California, Boot Barn began as a single store catering to ranchers, farmworkers and western enthusiasts.

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