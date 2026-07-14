Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $15 Million in Cohu, Inc. $COHU

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 489,850 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $14,999,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 1.04% of Cohu at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Cohu by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 195,536 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 42,593 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 127,324 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 37,345 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,036,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,361,164 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $101,484,000 after acquiring an additional 57,618 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COHU shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cohu and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Cohu from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on COHU

Cohu Trading Down 6.0%

Cohu stock opened at $52.81 on Tuesday. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $74.60. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.01.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $125.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.14 million. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.Cohu's revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohu

In other news, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $63,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 171,702 shares in the company, valued at $10,968,323.76. This trade represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 13,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $608,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 343,792 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,103,217.28. The trade was a 3.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 90,668 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,016 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.05% of the company's stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc is a global provider of semiconductor test and inspection solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed to support chip manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers, and electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company's product lineup includes automatic test handlers, wafer probers, test sockets, thermal subassembly systems and burn-in boards, all engineered to optimize throughput, accuracy and reliability in semiconductor production and final test.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Poway, California, Cohu has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to become a recognized leader in test handling and interconnect technologies.

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