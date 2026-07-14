Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Trims Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. $QTWO

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO - Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,815 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 77,934 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.33% of Q2 worth $9,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Q2 by 35.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,033 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 537,717 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,023,000 after buying an additional 95,440 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 186,318 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $14,907,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 592.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 630 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Q2 from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Q2 currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $73.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QTWO

Q2 Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:QTWO opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $92.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Q2 had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $216.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company's core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2's platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

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