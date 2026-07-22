Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Holdings Raised by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 138.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,272 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 46,467 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 32,346 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 692.5% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 95,811 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 83,721 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,118 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $954,405,000 after acquiring an additional 928,548 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 863.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,823 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $72,840,000 after acquiring an additional 491,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,114,470 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $546,072,000 after purchasing an additional 84,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $175.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $162.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.0%

Emerson Electric stock opened at $139.25 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $140.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.91.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric's payout ratio is 51.27%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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