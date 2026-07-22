Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Position Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,698,904 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 15,529 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Emerson Electric worth $222,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $232,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company's stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE:EMR opened at $139.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $165.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.33 and a 200-day moving average of $141.91.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $175.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Emerson Electric from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $162.36.

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About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

See Also

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