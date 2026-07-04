Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 72.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,417 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 68,050 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $21,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,909,180 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,287,546,000 after acquiring an additional 578,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,483,440 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,647,602,000 after purchasing an additional 541,887 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,328,324 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,628,638,000 after purchasing an additional 76,488 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,840,109 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,438,699,000 after purchasing an additional 134,049 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $1,050,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $139.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.97 and a 200 day moving average of $141.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $165.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.Emerson Electric's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's payout ratio is presently 51.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

See Also

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