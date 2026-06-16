Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,039 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 41,365 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.10% of Emerson Electric worth $72,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,546 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company's stock.

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Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $146.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business's 50 day moving average price is $140.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $165.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's payout ratio is currently 51.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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