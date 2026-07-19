Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360,140 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 321,476 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Emerson Electric worth $178,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $139.39 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $165.15. The stock has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.81.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric's payout ratio is 51.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Emerson Electric

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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