Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Sold by Aventail Capital Group LP

Aventail Capital Group LP decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,610 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 19,313 shares during the quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,050,040,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 185.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,192,982 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $418,730,000 after buying an additional 2,075,425 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 20.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,262,570 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $821,524,000 after buying an additional 1,069,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,198,148 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $822,618,000 after buying an additional 938,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,205,569 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $945,227,000 after buying an additional 859,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.96.

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Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $149.10 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $165.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio is 51.27%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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