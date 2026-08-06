Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,039 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 14,604 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,050,040,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,941,844 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,612,780,000 after buying an additional 2,302,055 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,207,707 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $289,262,000 after buying an additional 1,079,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,198,148 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $822,618,000 after buying an additional 938,051 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,118 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $954,405,000 after acquiring an additional 928,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Emerson Electric

Here are the key news stories impacting Emerson Electric this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 earnings and revenue beat expectations. Emerson reported adjusted EPS of $1.71, above the $1.68 consensus estimate and up from $1.52 a year earlier. Revenue reached $4.87 billion versus expectations of $4.80 billion. Emerson Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results; Raises 2026 Outlook

Emerson reported adjusted EPS of $1.71, above the $1.68 consensus estimate and up from $1.52 a year earlier. Revenue reached $4.87 billion versus expectations of $4.80 billion. Positive Sentiment: Automation and software demand supported performance. Underlying sales increased 6%, led by 23% growth in the Test and Measurement and Ovation businesses. Software and Systems strength, margin expansion, and robust cash flow helped drive the earnings beat. Emerson Q3 Earnings Beat on Software & Systems Strength, Outlook Raised

Underlying sales increased 6%, led by 23% growth in the Test and Measurement and Ovation businesses. Software and Systems strength, margin expansion, and robust cash flow helped drive the earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2026 guidance. Full-year EPS guidance was set at $6.55, above the $6.50 consensus, while revenue guidance of $18.9 billion also exceeded the $18.8 billion estimate. Fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $1.85 was above the $1.82 consensus.

Full-year EPS guidance was set at $6.55, above the $6.50 consensus, while revenue guidance of $18.9 billion also exceeded the $18.8 billion estimate. Fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $1.85 was above the $1.82 consensus. Positive Sentiment: Analysts became more bullish. Citigroup raised its price target from $174 to $182 and assigned a Buy rating. RBC increased its target from $169 to $179 and maintained an Outperform rating, implying additional upside based on the referenced trading level. RBC Adjusts Price Target on Emerson Electric

Citigroup raised its price target from $174 to $182 and assigned a Buy rating. RBC increased its target from $169 to $179 and maintained an Outperform rating, implying additional upside based on the referenced trading level. Neutral Sentiment: Technology leadership transition announced. Rudy Sengupta will become Emerson’s senior vice president and chief technology and AI officer on August 15, while Peter Zornio plans to retire at year-end. The appointment reinforces the company’s industrial AI focus, although the near-term financial effect is unclear. Emerson Appoints Rudy Sengupta as Chief Technology and AI Officer

Rudy Sengupta will become Emerson’s senior vice president and chief technology and AI officer on August 15, while Peter Zornio plans to retire at year-end. The appointment reinforces the company’s industrial AI focus, although the near-term financial effect is unclear. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly dividend maintained. Emerson declared a $0.555-per-share dividend payable September 10 to shareholders of record August 14, providing ongoing income support with a cited yield of approximately 1.4%.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $162.30 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.15. The stock's 50-day moving average is $143.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.47. The firm has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 13.83%.The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.550 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.850 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Emerson Electric's payout ratio is currently 51.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

See Also

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