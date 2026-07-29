Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739,544 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 10,709 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.13% of Emerson Electric worth $96,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $151.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $165.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $141.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Emerson Electric's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Emerson Electric's payout ratio is presently 51.27%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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