Eminence Capital LP Purchases 1,122,855 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,527,266 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,122,855 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace accounts for 3.1% of Eminence Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Eminence Capital LP owned about 1.52% of Dynatrace worth $196,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dynatrace alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 25.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company's stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,161 shares of the company's stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,548 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,816,000 after acquiring an additional 222,395 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Dynatrace News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dynatrace this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Dynatrace from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Dynatrace from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE DT opened at $41.32 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.45.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $531.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $521.01 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company's revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dynatrace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dynatrace wasn't on the list.

While Dynatrace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here